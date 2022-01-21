Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $88.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

