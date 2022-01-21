Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

