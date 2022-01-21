Zacks: Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52. Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $22.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. 1,330,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,426. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,675,746. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.