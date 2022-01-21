Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will announce $386.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

