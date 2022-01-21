Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 636,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,078. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.