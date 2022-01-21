Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $58.10. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

