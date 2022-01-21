Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 619,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,571. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,131 shares of company stock worth $7,489,129. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

