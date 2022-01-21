Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.76 million and the highest is $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $10.99 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,739 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

