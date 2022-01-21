Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($2.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $9.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

