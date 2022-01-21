Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $108.55. 125,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

