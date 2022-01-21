Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,611. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

