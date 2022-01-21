Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 863,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

