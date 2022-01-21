Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $5.61 EPS

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $5.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $25.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

