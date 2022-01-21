Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Zano has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $181,993.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00094125 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,537.43 or 1.00008296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00383686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00147979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,030,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,001,262 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

