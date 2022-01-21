ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, ZCore has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $167,246.65 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,010,029 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

