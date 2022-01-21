Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00292846 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00109701 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

