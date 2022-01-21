ZENZO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,245.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $444,052.81 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00188949 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00402040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068933 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

