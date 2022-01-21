Zero Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,008.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $263.36 or 0.00720104 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $255,132.55 and $2,008.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

