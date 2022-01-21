Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $224,989.92 and approximately $28,693.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

