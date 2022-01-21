Zigcoin Hits Market Cap of $30.19 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and $2.51 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.