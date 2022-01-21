Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $599.60 million and $70.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00309661 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006754 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.01141437 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,588,117,988 coins and its circulating supply is 12,296,650,835 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

