Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

