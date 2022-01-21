Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 47.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,120,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

