Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Sells $391,350.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 9,112,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

