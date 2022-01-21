ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Hits $5.69 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $437,178.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 98,051,402 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

