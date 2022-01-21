Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

