ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $467,727.22 and approximately $37.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

