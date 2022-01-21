Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 500.40 price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 459.58.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

