Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce sales of $221.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.98 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

