-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,000. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $323.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

