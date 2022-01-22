-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

TTCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TTCF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $972,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth $637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 918.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

