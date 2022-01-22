$0.08 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,826,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

