-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,885. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

