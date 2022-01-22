-$0.11 EPS Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 758,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Histogen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

