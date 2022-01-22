-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.65 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

