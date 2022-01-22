-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 2,158,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

