$0.26 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

SGRY traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 291,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.