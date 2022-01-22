$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 2,055,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,573. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

