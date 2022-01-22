$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. HighPeak Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,796. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

