-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. 2,537,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,273. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.