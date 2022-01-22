$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.53. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 429,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.