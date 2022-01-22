$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.53. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 429,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

