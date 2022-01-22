$0.43 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $28,875,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

