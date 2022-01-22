$0.47 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,689 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 1,416,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.