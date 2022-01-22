-$0.49 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Exagen stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 35,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.