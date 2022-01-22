-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock worth $326,360. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $8.78 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

