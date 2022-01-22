-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $326,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,341,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.