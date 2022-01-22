-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($1.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 238,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,180. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.