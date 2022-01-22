$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 1,563,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,232. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

