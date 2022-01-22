$0.88 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.81. Discovery reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

