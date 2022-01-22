$0.89 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

